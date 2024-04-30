BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The beef industry as a pillar of enriching people, promoting industrial development, and achieving county prosperity, continuously ignites the vitality of rural revitalization in Yangxin, China's Shandong province.

"One out of every four people throughout the county is engaged in the beef industry; the beef industry contributes 12% to the county's GDP annually; the annual slaughter capacity of beef cattle is 1.2 million, ranking first among county-level regions nationwide," a group of foreign media based in Beijing was informed.

Listening to music, receiving massages, sleeping on soft beds... the valuable Lumeng black cattle at the Yiliyuan 5G ranch enjoy "VIP" treatment.

Sun Yuqin, a senior livestock expert at Yiliyuan, said,"A single high-quality Lumeng black cattle is valued at RMB 200,000."

Fine breed is the core of the beef cattle industry. Yangxin is the main production area of China's excellent cattle breeds, such as the Luxi yellow cattle and Bohai black cattle, and possesses various high-quality beef cattle breeds.

Taking advantages of the unique conditions as the beef cattle production area and breed source area, Yangxin County government takes lead in the collaborations with large companies and research institutes to jointly cultivate high-end brand-new beef cattle varieties through industry-university-research cooperation.

Seizing this opportunity, Yiliyuan cultivates a high-end black cattle variety with independent intellectual property right, doubling the price compared to ordinary beef.

"We use the electronic ear tags to identify the cattle ID, physical signs, and their behavioural information; and use the environmental sensing devices to help adjust the breeding environment, and introduce the intelligent central feeding kitchen system to achieve precise feeding according to different reproductive stages of beef cattle," said Sun Yuqin.

The 5G smart ranch had simultaneously increased the individual weight and meat quality of beef cattle, he added.

The "Internet+" technology runs through the entire chain of beef cattle industry in Yangxin. The county implements an innovative "Internet+ Transparent Factory" model, which tracks and collects data throughout the entire process from beef cattle breeding, raising, to processing with the help of code management.

It realizes one enterprise one code, one cattle one code, and one product one code, so as to ensure the quality control and traceability of beef product at every stage.

The staff of smart slaughterhouse of Yangxin Huasheng Halal Meat Co Ltd cut beef, while conducting live streaming sales. This is a busy but orderly routine of Huasheng. Most of the beef cut here is supplied to catering companies, while a small portion is sold directly to consumers through online live streaming.

"The factory slaughters over 200 beef cattle per day on average," said Feng Yuanshun, the person in charge of Huasheng. "Through precise cutting, one cattle can be divided into over 2,000 product varieties."

Integrating feed processing, beef cattle fattening, slaughter processing, cold chain logistics, and beef cattle catering sales, Huasheng achieved a sales revenue of over RMB 2 billion in 2023, attracting and facilitating nearly 500 villagers to increase their income through employment in the slaughter process.

In the exhibition hall of the Yangxin Smart Cattle Valley Industrial Park, various products made from a single beef cattle are displayed: pre-made beef dishes, cattle bone sculptures, cattle bone porcelain vessels, cattle-hair brush.... showcasing the extended value of the beef cattle industry.

Taking the beef bone sculptures for instance: the cattle bones were nothing but leftovers in the past. But now, through the degreasing pre-treatment, these bones can be sculpted into various ornaments and sculptures. And the outstanding works of the bone sculptures can even be sold for thousands of Yuan.

Currently, Yangxin beef holds market shares of 30% and 50% in Beijing and Tianjin Halal markets respectively, with an annual output value of nearly RMB 60 billion. Serving as a link for increased income and common prosperity, as well as rural revitalization, 120,000 out of the county's 470,000 residents are now engaging in the beef cattle industry.

"Many out-of-town merchants come for Yangxin beef, and lock onto our leading enterprises by the hint information they master. They take the initiative to promote the cooperation with us," said Feng Yuanshun.

Up to now, Yangxin has obtained geographical trademark certifications for three brands as well as 32 state-level

certifications for organic food, green food, and Chinese time-honored brands.

APP/asg