Cricket: India V Australia World Cup Final Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) First-innings scoreboard in the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday:
India
R. Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47
S. Gill c Zampa b Starc 4
V. Kohli b Cummins 54
S. Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4
KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66
R. Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9
S. Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18
M. Shami c Inglis b Starc 6
J. Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1
K. Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10
M.
Siraj not out 9
Extras (lb3, w9) 12
Total (all out, 50 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Gill), 2-76 (Rohit), 3-81 (Iyer), 4-148 (Kohli), 5-178 (Jadeja), 6-203 (Rahul), 7-211 (Shami), 8-214 (Bumrah), 9-226 (S Yadav), 10-240 (Kuldeep)
Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-3 (3w); Hazlewood 10-0-60-2 (1w); Maxwell 6-0-35-1; Cummins 10-0-34-2 (2w); Zampa 10-0-44-1 (1w); Marsh 2-0-5-0; Head 2-0-4-0;
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Match position: Australia need 241 runs to win
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
