Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Final scoreboard on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday:

England 1st innings 218 (Z. Crawley 79; K. Yadav 5-72, R. Ashwin 4-51)

India 1st innings (overnight 473-8, K. Yadav 27, J. Bumrah 19)

Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

R. Sharma b Stokes 103

S. Gill b Anderson 110

D. Padikkal b Bashir 65

S. Khan c Root b Bashir 56

R. Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15

D. Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15

R. Ashwin b Hartley 0

K. Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 30

J. Bumrah st Foakes b Bashir 20

M. Siraj not out 0

Extras (lb4, nb2) 6

Total (all out, 124.1 overs) 477

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal), 2-275 (Rohit), 3-279 (Gill), 4-376 (Sarfaraz), 5-403 (Padikkal), 6-427 (Jurel), 7-427 (Jadeja), 8-428 (Ashwin), 9-477 (Yadav), 10-477 (Bumrah)

Bowling: Anderson 16-2-60-2 (nb1), Wood 15-1-89-0, Hartley 39-3-126-2, Bashir 46.1-5-173-5, Stokes 5-1-17-1 (nb1), Root 3-0-8-0

England 2nd innings

Z.

Crawley c Sarfaraz b Ashwin 0

B. Duckett b Ashwin 2

O. Pope c Jaiswal b Ashwin 19

J. Root c Bumrah b Yadav 84

J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 39

B. Stokes b Ashwin 2

B. Foakes b Ashwin 8

T. Hartley lbw b Bumrah 20

M. Wood lbw b Bumrah 0

S. Bashir b Jadeja 13

J. Anderson not out 0

Extras (b6, lb1, nb1) 8

Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Duckett), 2-21 (Crawley), 3-36 (Pope), 4-92 (Bairstow), 5-103 (Stokes), 6-113 (Foakes), 7-141 (Hartley), 8-141 (Wood), 9-189 (Bashir), 10-195 (Root)

Bowling: Bumrah 10-2-38-2 (nb1), Ashwin 14-0-77-5, Jadeja 9-1-25-1, Yadav 14.1-0-40-2, Siraj 1-0-8-0

Toss: England

result: India won by an innings and 64 runs

Series: India won the five-match series 4-1

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

