Cricket World Cup final: Australia factfile

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup factfile on Australia ahead of the final against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday:

- WORLD RANKING -

2

- PATH TO THE FINAL -

Group stage

Oct 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai

Oct 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow

Oct 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow

Oct 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru

Oct 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi

Oct 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala

Nov 04: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad

Nov 07: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai

Nov 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune

Semi-final

Nov 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata

- SQUAD -

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (wkt), Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

- LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -

David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33

- LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2

- LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -

Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02

- LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40

- PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -

1975: Runners-up

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Champions

1992: Round-robin stage

1996: Runners-up

1999: Champions

2003: Champions

2007: Champions

2011: Quarter-finals

2015: Champions

2019: Semi-finals