Crimean Bridge Temporarily Closed For Road Traffic - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Crimean Bridge Temporarily Closed for Road Traffic - Response Center

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Road traffic on the bridge that links the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia has been temporarily blocked, according to the Telegram channel on the situation on the bridge.

"Motor traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked," the message read.

Those on the Russian-built bridge and in the inspection zone are advised to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers, the statement added.

