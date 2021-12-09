Cuba Confirms 1st Case of Omicron Version of COVID-19 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) A Cuban citizen, who has recently returned from Africa, has been diagnosed with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, marking the first case in the country, media reported.

The patient is a doctor, who arrived in Cuba from Mozambique on November 27 and asked for medical assistance on the next day over a fever, the Cuban news Agency (ACN) reported on late Wednesday.

The doctor has fully recovered from COVID-19 while the authorities are testing 16 people, who had contact with the patient.

The World Health Organization during an emergency meeting on November 26 designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern" and called it Omicron. The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world with more and more countries reporting on Omicron cases. The spread of Omicron prompted many countries to close borders for foreigners arriving from Africa regardless of whether they hold a vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative coronavirus test.