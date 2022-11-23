UrduPoint.com

Cuba's President Endorses Russian Efforts To Create Multipolar World At Meeting With Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Cuba's President Endorses Russian Efforts to Create Multipolar World at Meeting With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed Russia's independent foreign policy, including efforts to create a multipolar world, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We appreciate all efforts of the Russian Federation and your role in orienting the world toward multi-polarity, in encouraging it to move in this direction. In this sense, you have a very strong leadership role," Diaz-Canel said.

The Cuban leader noted that the United States was a common opposing force to both countries and condemned unilateral sanctions.

"Both Russia and Cuba have been subjected to unfair unilateral sanctions and have a common enemy, which is the Yankee empire... and they (the US) have tried, in extraterritorial wars, to present themselves as 'rescuers' and 'solvers' of all the situations that may arise in the world," Diaz-Canel said.

Prior to the meeting, Putin and Diaz-Canel took part in a ceremony to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the fathers of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the country's leader from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016, in Moscow.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Diaz-Canel said that new generations of Cuban government officials were committed to friendship and solidarity with Russia. He specified that ties uniting Russia and Cuba are indestructible thanks to the friendship started by Fidel Castro.

The Russian president, in turn, called Fidel Castro "a symbol of the era of national liberation movements" that led to the collapse of the colonial system and the creation of new independent states in Latin America and Africa.

The two leaders also discussed other topics on the bilateral agenda, including trade and military cooperation.

The Cuban president is visiting Russia together with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

