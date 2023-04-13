(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Cyberattacks against Russia are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"Cyberattacks are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command in cooperation with international (Anonymous, Silence) and national (Ghost Clan - US, RedHack - Turkey, GNG - Georgia, Squad 303 - Poland and others) hacker groups," the statement said.

In an attempt to hide its involvement in the cyberattacks against Russia, the United States seeks to scapegoat the IT Army of Ukraine group.

"In order to conceal its involvement, Washington seeks to present Ukraine exclusively as the 'author' of the cyberattacks, namely the hacker group IT Army of Ukraine, which has committed thousands of computer attacks on Russian information resources," the report said.