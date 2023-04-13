UrduPoint.com

Cyberattacks Against Russia Being Prepared With Pentagon's Direct Participation - FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Cyberattacks Against Russia Being Prepared With Pentagon's Direct Participation - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Cyberattacks against Russia are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"Cyberattacks are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command in cooperation with international (Anonymous, Silence) and national (Ghost Clan - US, RedHack - Turkey, GNG - Georgia, Squad 303 - Poland and others) hacker groups," the statement said.

In an attempt to hide its involvement in the cyberattacks against Russia, the United States seeks to scapegoat the IT Army of Ukraine group.

"In order to conceal its involvement, Washington seeks to present Ukraine exclusively as the 'author' of the cyberattacks, namely the hacker group IT Army of Ukraine, which has committed thousands of computer attacks on Russian information resources," the report said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Turkey Washington Pentagon Poland Georgia United States

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

35 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

35 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.