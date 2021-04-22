UrduPoint.com
Czech Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry, Expects Long Way Before Row Settled

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday amid aggravation of bilateral relations and the mutual expulsion of embassy staff, left the ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The diplomat spent 33 minutes at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador told reporters that he had received an "official response" from the Russian side, without specifying what exactly was said.

Pivonka said that he would continue to work in Moscow "for now."

The ambassador said that he expected further meetings with the Russian side to resolve existing problems.

"We received an official response from the [Russian] Foreign Ministry," the diplomat told reporters.

Commenting on the possible development of relations between Moscow and Prague, the Czech ambassador said: "The work of diplomats is to seek solution to such problems. I think there is a first meeting, I think there will be more meetings for us to resolve these issues."

Answering whether the solution of the existing problems will be a long process, he said: "I think yes."

