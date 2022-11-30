Czech Parliament Allows Ukrainian Soldiers to Stay in Country for Training - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The parliament of the Czech Republic has approved the stay of Ukrainian soldiers in the country while they receive training, as well as the deployment of Czech soldiers to other countries to train the Ukrainian military, Czech Radio reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the parliament's lawmakers approved the decision by a majority vote. The training of Ukrainian soldiers will be carried out at the military training area of Libava. A total of five four-week courses will be held until the end of 2023, with some 800 Ukrainian soldiers participating.

Freedom and Direct Democracy, a right-wing populist political party in the Czech Republic, has voted against the decision, the report said.

Moreover, the parliament approved the deployment of 55 Czech soldiers to other countries to train the Ukrainian military, the media reported.

In addition, the country's lawmakers approved the Czech military's continued participation in NATO's mission in Iraq in 2023 and 2024 and the deployment of 40 military police officers to Kosovo, where they will be included in the Multinational Specialized Unit of Italy, the Italian Carabinieri, from July 2023 until the end of 2024.