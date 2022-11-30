UrduPoint.com

Czech Parliament Allows Ukrainian Soldiers To Stay In Country For Training - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Czech Parliament Allows Ukrainian Soldiers to Stay in Country for Training - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The parliament of the Czech Republic has approved the stay of Ukrainian soldiers in the country while they receive training, as well as the deployment of Czech soldiers to other countries to train the Ukrainian military, Czech Radio reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the parliament's lawmakers approved the decision by a majority vote. The training of Ukrainian soldiers will be carried out at the military training area of Libava. A total of five four-week courses will be held until the end of 2023, with some 800 Ukrainian soldiers participating.

Freedom and Direct Democracy, a right-wing populist political party in the Czech Republic, has voted against the decision, the report said.

Moreover, the parliament approved the deployment of 55 Czech soldiers to other countries to train the Ukrainian military, the media reported.

In addition, the country's lawmakers approved the Czech military's continued participation in NATO's mission in Iraq in 2023 and 2024 and the deployment of 40 military police officers to Kosovo, where they will be included in the Multinational Specialized Unit of Italy, the Italian Carabinieri, from July 2023 until the end of 2024.

Related Topics

NATO Police Parliament Democracy Vote Iraq Italy Czech Republic July Media From

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

5 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

5 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

5 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

5 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

5 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.