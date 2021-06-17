UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Should Establish New Relations With Russia - Prime Minister

Thu 17th June 2021

Czech Republic Should Establish New Relations With Russia - Prime Minister

The Czech Republic should establish new relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Czech Republic should establish new relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

According to Babis, Prague will hold consultations with the participation of the Foreign Ministry and representatives of all parties in parliament on relations with Russia in the near future

"Mister [Czech Foreign Minister Jakub] Kulhanek now organizes such a meeting with the opposition, has called all parliamentary parties and movements to get their opinion.

Undoubtedly, we must establish new relations [with Russia]. I want to say that the Czech Republic is a sovereign country, no one has the right to interfere in our internal politics, to influence the elections. It would be nice to talk about this within the entire parliament. And on the basis of this and act together," Babis told the Radio 1 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

