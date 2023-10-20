Open Menu

Deadly Storm Babet Batters Scotland And Scandinavia

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavia

Two people died and emergency services battled to rescue families trapped by flood waters in Scotland Friday as Storm Babet moved east, forcing the cancellation of flights and ferries in Scandinavia

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Two people died and emergency services battled to rescue families trapped by flood waters in Scotland Friday as Storm Babet moved east, forcing the cancellation of flights and ferries in Scandinavia.

A passenger plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford airport in northern England, as it tried to land in strong winds, reports said.

Images from the scene showed the Boeing 737-800, a flight from Corfu, stranded on the grass besides the tarmac.

The UK's Met Office issued a rare red severe weather warning for parts of eastern Scotland with "exceptional rainfall" of up to 22 centimetres (8.6 inches) forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman had been recovered after she was swept into a river in the county of Angus, northeast Scotland, on Thursday afternoon.

A second person also died in Angus on Thursday evening after a falling tree hit the van the 56-year-old was driving.

Rescue operations were underway in the worst-hit town of Brechin, northeast Scotland, after hundreds of homes were cut off by flood water.

As the storm pummeled Scotland Friday, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf warned that he could not "stress how dangerous" conditions were, particularly in Brechin.

- 'People are trapped' -

Emergency services were working to reach trapped residents but were being hampered by strong currents and flooding of up to six feet (nearly two metres).

"It's just absolutely horrendous. I've never seen anything like it," said local councillor Jill Scott, adding that hundreds of homes had been flooded.

"People are trapped... Some have been stuck there for hours.

"The boats are trying to get to them (but) they can't get to them because the current is too strong."

Further south in northeastern England a lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne was damaged in the storm.

Authorities said there was no traffic going in or out of the river due to six metres of sea swell.

Officials in the southern Irish county of Cork, where hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded earlier in the week, described the deluge there as the worst in at least 30 years.

A community hospital for the elderly had to be evacuated in the town of Midleton, Cork, where the main street was up to four feet under water.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Flood Water Died Traffic Cork Van Bradford Leeds Ireland United Kingdom Women From Airport

Recent Stories

ATC extends Mansha Bomb's physical remand in extor ..

ATC extends Mansha Bomb's physical remand in extortion case

7 minutes ago
 AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transpor ..

AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transport vehicles

7 minutes ago
 Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court ..

Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court quashes conviction

7 minutes ago
 JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al ..

JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

19 minutes ago
 Cross border trade important for Pakistan to addre ..

Cross border trade important for Pakistan to address food security challenges am ..

19 minutes ago
 LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

34 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

40 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

41 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

42 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gall ..

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibi ..

39 minutes ago
 117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World