UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Western Turkey Rises To 28 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:32 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 28 - Health Minister

The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the reported death toll stood at 26, while 883 were reported injured.

"We have 28 deceased, 243 people are receiving hospital treatment, seven are in intensive care, three of them are in critical condition," the minister said in a statement.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Izmir From

Recent Stories

Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed in Southern ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 31 Oct 2020

4 minutes ago

Insaf Sasta Bazar provides affordable food items: ..

4 minutes ago

LCCI for consulting stakeholders on auto policy fo ..

4 minutes ago

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

10 minutes ago

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chair ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.