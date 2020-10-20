UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Central Vietnam Up To 105

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Death toll from floods, landslides in central Vietnam up to 105

Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 105 people dead and 27 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 105 people dead and 27 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose from 90 reported on Monday. The fatalities were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.

Among the major incidents, on Oct. 13, landslides killed 13 officials and military personnel, who had been dispatched to rescue workers trapped due to the landslide at a hydropower plant in Thua Thien Hue province. The rescue work is still underway for the missing workers.

On Sunday, 22 military personnel were killed in the landslide that engulfed their military base in Quang Tri province.

As of 5 p.m. local time Monday, over 52,100 households in the localities of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri had been evacuated to safe areas.

More than 177,900 houses in these provinces were inundated, the committee said.

More than 691,100 cattle and poultry animals have been killed or swept away. Natural disasters also caused the erosion and damage in several state highways and local roads, said the committee.

Speaking at a government meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged greater efforts in rescue operations in the central region ravaged by the historic floods, said a report by Vietnam news Agency.

He also stressed the safety of dams and reservoirs, urging proper response plans and necessary equipment to be in place to save people and handle emerging issues.

Phuc has also ordered the finance ministry to allocate 5,000 tons of rice from the national reserve for the worst-hit five central provinces, namely Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Ha Tinh. Each province is also expected to receive 100 billion Vietnamese dong (about 4.3 million U.S. Dollars) in relief assistance.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Ha Tinh Quang Tri Hue Vietnam October Sunday From Government Billion Million P

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,597,063, death to ..

40 seconds ago

Aussie birds carrying harmful bacteria in higher n ..

43 seconds ago

EFP organize sports awareness seminar

45 seconds ago

Ukraine Launches Construction of Two Naval Bases t ..

47 seconds ago

PM orders to ensure sufficient supply of wheat, su ..

16 minutes ago

Sputnik V Production in Russia May Increase Five-F ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.