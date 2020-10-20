Death toll from floods, landslides in central Vietnam up to 105

Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 105 people dead and 27 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 105 people dead and 27 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose from 90 reported on Monday. The fatalities were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.

Among the major incidents, on Oct. 13, landslides killed 13 officials and military personnel, who had been dispatched to rescue workers trapped due to the landslide at a hydropower plant in Thua Thien Hue province. The rescue work is still underway for the missing workers.

On Sunday, 22 military personnel were killed in the landslide that engulfed their military base in Quang Tri province.

As of 5 p.m. local time Monday, over 52,100 households in the localities of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri had been evacuated to safe areas.

More than 177,900 houses in these provinces were inundated, the committee said.

More than 691,100 cattle and poultry animals have been killed or swept away. Natural disasters also caused the erosion and damage in several state highways and local roads, said the committee.

Speaking at a government meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged greater efforts in rescue operations in the central region ravaged by the historic floods, said a report by Vietnam news Agency.

He also stressed the safety of dams and reservoirs, urging proper response plans and necessary equipment to be in place to save people and handle emerging issues.

Phuc has also ordered the finance ministry to allocate 5,000 tons of rice from the national reserve for the worst-hit five central provinces, namely Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Ha Tinh. Each province is also expected to receive 100 billion Vietnamese dong (about 4.3 million U.S. Dollars) in relief assistance.