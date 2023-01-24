UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Monday Shootings In California Rises To 7 - Police

Published January 24, 2023

Death Toll From Monday Shootings in California Rises to 7 - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) At least seven people were killed and one injured in a new mass shooting that occurred at two different locations in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

"Today, at 2:22 p.m. (22:22 GMT, Monday) sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, Highway 92, an unincorporated San Mateo County on the report of the shooting of multiple victims. Upon arrival deputies located four victims deceased with gunshot wounds ... Shortly thereafter three additional victims were also located deceased with gunshot wounds at a separate shooting scene in a 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a televised statement.

One more shooting victim was found at the first scene with life-threatening injuries and was transported to a medical center, Corpus added.

Police have detained the suspect in the shooting, 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, the sheriff said, adding that the victims of the crime were Chinese agricultural workers from nearby farms.

The motive for the shootings is still unknown, according to the statement.

Monday's shooting comes on the heels of a shooting that took place at a dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, California, near Los Angeles over the weekend. A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 people. The suspected gunman fled the scene and was found dead by authorities in a van in a neighboring city.

According to Gun Violence Archive analysts, this is the sixth mass shooting since the beginning of the year. There have been 37 cases of mass shootings in which over four people have been injured in an incident. Since the beginning of the year, about 1,200 people in the US have been killed by firearms and about 2,100 have been wounded.

