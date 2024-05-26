Defending World Champion Bagnaia Wins Catalunya MotoGP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Two-time defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia snatched victory at the Catalunya MotoGP on Sunday to edge closer to championship leader Jorge Martin.
Bagnaia on his factory Ducati reeled in race leader Martin before the Italian passed him on lap 20 at turn five where he crashed out of the sprint on Saturday, to claim his third victory of the season.
Martin could not respond and Bagnaia triumphed by nearly two seconds to cut the gap on the Spaniard to 39 points in the standings.
Home favourite Marc Marquez came in third ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who announced he is retiring at the end of the season earlier this week.
Marquez is third in the standings, 41 points behind compatriot Martin.
"Honestly I was very angry about yesterday (his crash in the sprint whilst leading on the last lap) but I knew the potential I had and was able to win the race," said Bagnaia.
"(It was a) tough start but then I saw some struggling at the front and I pushed more.
"The bike was amazing, the team did an amazing job setting up the bike and now I'm looking forward to the next race (next weekend's Italian MotoGP)."
Seventh at lights out on his Pramac Ducati, Martin got through on Pedro Acosta for second and then Bagnaia on turn 10 to take the lead with 20 laps to go.
Youngster Acosta was in hot pursuit on the day after his 20th birthday but skidded off the track in lap 11, rejoining in 20th place.
After Bagnaia passed Martin towards the end he kept the overall leader at arm's length to clinch victory.
"I am super happy, super proud, starting from seventh I executed perfectly the first corner and into fourth," said Martin.
"Towards the end I tried to keep the pace but had nothing left in my pocket.
"I tried to put some pressure on Bagnaia but there was nothing left and it was complicated."
After a sluggish start Marquez, aiming for a first MotoGP win since 2021, charged forward from 14th spot on the grid on his Ducati-Gresini.
He finally got past Aprilia rider Espargaro to claim a podium spot.
Espargaro, 34, won the sprint on Saturday and was hoping to do the double at Catalunya as he did last year, but was left frustrated despite starting on pole.
"I had a bad start, however, step by step I made up ground -- I was patient as I knew the race was long," said Marquez, who was recording his third successive podium finish.
"I was able to defend third, I was sorry for Aleix as it was his final race in Catalunya but delighted to be back among the top guys again."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From World
-
Osaka off to winning start at Nadal-dominated French Open7 minutes ago
-
South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights17 minutes ago
-
Recognising Palestinian state is 'justice' for Palestinians: Spain17 minutes ago
-
China, Japan premiers in Seoul for rare summit37 minutes ago
-
Israel war cabinet to discuss new push for Gaza hostage deal37 minutes ago
-
Macron arrives in Germany as he seeks to soothe ties on state visit47 minutes ago
-
Osaka off to winning start at Nadal-dominated French Open57 minutes ago
-
Osaka sets up possible Swiatek clash at French Open1 hour ago
-
800,000 seek shelter as Bangladesh braces for cyclone1 hour ago
-
All Black Mo'unga wins title in first season in Japan1 hour ago
-
For Nepal, says Everest record-setting female climber1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results1 hour ago