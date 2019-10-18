Defense Ministry Has Evidence Arctic Shelf Belongs to Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry obtained new comprehensive evidence the Arctic Ocean shelf belongs to Russia, the UN will consider it at a meeting in February, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Friday at a meeting of the maritime board under the government in St.

Petersburg.

"The Russian Defense Ministry conducted additional bathymetric and gravimetric studies, as well as acoustic profiling. I believe these studies will be sufficient to exhaustively substantiate our application at a meeting of the commission to be held in February 2020," he said.