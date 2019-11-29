UrduPoint.com
Diaries Of Women PKK Terrorists Revealed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Turkish security forces on Friday revealed the diaries of two women members of PKK terrorist organization

Turkish security forces on Friday revealed the diaries of two women members of PKK terrorist organization.

Hulya Kul, codenamed Mizgin Sevin Sipan, was sought with 1.5 million Turkish liras (around $264,000) bounty when she was neutralized in an operation by Turkish gendarmerie forces in Bingol province on July 21.

She was on Turkey's most wanted terrorists list. Kul expressed the fear, despair and pessimism in her diary after many other terrorists around her died.

Kul who came to Bingol in 2017 wrote in her diary their number had dropped and hopes died. "Everyone around me is dead. I'm trying to do all the work by myself and I get tired.

"Few friends survived the operations, the rest are trying to survive. All we do is try to avoid operations and air reconnaissance," she added. Kul said the security forces tried to turn every opportunity into land and air operations.

"Since there are no friends who survived the operations, we cannot understand how they died.

"I've been in the organization for 22 years, trying not to lose hope, but I've never been so desperate," she said.

The diary of Bahar Ucak -- codenamed Amargi Serhat -- another terrorist who came to Bingol from Iraq with five other friends and was neutralized in the same operation, was also revealed.

Ucak noted that they wandered around without going into the villages because the villagers had reported them."All the friends I set out with died in two years.

"Erhan Gulen, codenamed Mordem Kanires, committed suicide because my relationship with him was revealed," Ucak said.

She wrote that they were not able to move out of their place due to the security forces and had nobody to trust and meet with.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

