Doctors Without Borders Increase Personnel, Supplies in Cholera-Ravaged Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Friday the increase in staff and supplies in Syria amid cholera outbreak ravaging in the country.

"We have increased our staff and supply in the country, and are working together with other local organisations supporting water and sanitation, including the chlorination of water trucks, water quality assurance, and supporting wastewater stations with chlorination processes," the MSF said in a statement.

The organization also said that its teams are providing help to a 65-bed cholera treatment center in Raqqa, with almost 600 patients, including approximately 200 severe cases, were admitted to the center within two weeks.

The MSF added that the outbreak had already caused 60 deaths, with over 13,000 suspected cases reported.

This major cholera outbreak is the first in over a decade. According to Syrian media reports, as part of the ongoing checks, cholera was found in samples taken from sewage and at an ice cube factory, which was closed after that.

Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by the consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.