UrduPoint.com

Doctors Without Borders Increase Personnel, Supplies In Cholera-Ravaged Syria

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Doctors Without Borders Increase Personnel, Supplies in Cholera-Ravaged Syria

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Friday the increase in staff and supplies in Syria amid cholera outbreak ravaging in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Friday the increase in staff and supplies in Syria amid cholera outbreak ravaging in the country.

"We have increased our staff and supply in the country, and are working together with other local organisations supporting water and sanitation, including the chlorination of water trucks, water quality assurance, and supporting wastewater stations with chlorination processes," the MSF said in a statement.

The organization also said that its teams are providing help to a 65-bed cholera treatment center in Raqqa, with almost 600 patients, including approximately 200 severe cases, were admitted to the center within two weeks.

The MSF added that the outbreak had already caused 60 deaths, with over 13,000 suspected cases reported.

This major cholera outbreak is the first in over a decade. According to Syrian media reports, as part of the ongoing checks, cholera was found in samples taken from sewage and at an ice cube factory, which was closed after that.

Cholera is a dangerous infectious disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by the consumption of food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. Patients develop acute diarrhea and severe dehydration.

Related Topics

Syria Water Ice Cube Media From

Recent Stories

Canvas footwear exports witness 2,171.43 percent i ..

Canvas footwear exports witness 2,171.43 percent increase

38 seconds ago
 Sport minister, SBP DG greet national cricket team ..

Sport minister, SBP DG greet national cricket team

40 seconds ago
 Pound sinks as finance minister sacked

Pound sinks as finance minister sacked

41 seconds ago
 Vandals Splash Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in ..

Vandals Splash Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in London to Protest Oil Extracti ..

44 seconds ago
 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan makes one change ..

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan makes one change in it's squad

10 minutes ago
 TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.