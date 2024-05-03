- Home
- World
- News
- Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, research: Ambassador Hashm ..
Lunar Mission Good Example Of Pak-China Cooperation In Space Exploration, Research: Ambassador Hashmi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi on Friday said that launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) on board China's Change 6 lunar was a good example of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation in space exploration and research
WENCHANG (China) : (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd May, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi on Friday said that launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) on board China's Change 6 lunar was a good example of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation in space exploration and research.
Pakistan's lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on board China's Change 6 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan province.
While congratulating the China National Space Agency, SUPARCO and everyone involved in making this happen, the ambassador said that it signified yet another milestone and he looked forward to many more such milestones.
Talking to APP, Ambassador Hashmi said that it was an important day for China because launch of Change 6 demonstrated an important landmark in the country's space exploration journey.
After completion, the mission would bring back samples from far side of the moon, he added.
Terming the launch an important day for Pakistan as well, he said that it was an excellent example of international cooperation where countries and organizations were coming together with China.
The European Space Agency, France, Italy and Pakistan's SUPARCO "have joined hands and are going on this exploration together", he added.
About further cooperation between Pakistan and China in space, he said that it was an excellent example of international cooperation as well as absolute example of Pakistan-China collaboration for peaceful purposes in the space.
Ambassador Hashmi pointed out that Pakistan and China had been cooperating in the past.
"We have launched satellites before for communications and are working with China to launch another satellite," he added.
He said that the ICUBE-Q was designed for research and exploration. Incidentally, the satellite was developed jointly by the Shanghai Jiaotong University and Pakistan Institute of Space Technology.
"Pakistan and China are working closely on unmanned flight of spacecraft and certainly we will look forward to many more such examples in the future," he said.
Responding to a question about the impact of cooperation in space exploration on Pak-China all-weather friendship, he said that the two countries were old friends, very unique friends, and they had been cooperating on a number of matters such as diplomatic, multilateral cooperation, bilateral economic and defense and space.
"So, it's a very wide ranging partnership and space cooperation is an important facet of this partnership. We see it as a platform to promote development objectives, and we are grateful to the government of China, the China National Space Agency providing this opportunity to launch the ICUBE-Q."
Sharing his personal feelings about the launch, the ambassador said that he was very excited to witness the launch because it was his first time that he was going to witness a lunar mission.
Earlier, Ambassador Hashmi attended Change 6 International Payloads Workshop held in Haikou, Hainan and hosted by China National Space Administration Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center.
The workshop was addressed by experts from Pakistan, China, France and Italy.
He also interacted with Pakistani and international delegates as well as media on the significance of today's milestone for Pakistan and China and other countries and organizations.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon
More Stories From World
-
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, research: Ambassador Hashm ..47 seconds ago
-
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial49 seconds ago
-
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university16 minutes ago
-
Targeting Rafah could lead to slaughter, warns UN aid agency10 minutes ago
-
'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms: WHO2 seconds ago
-
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut2 hours ago
-
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Amna Baloch interacts with Pakistani business & finance professionals in Belgium, Luxembourg2 hours ago
-
US hiring slows down, unemployment edges up3 hours ago
-
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo3 hours ago
-
Little hope of Ukraine breakthrough during Xi France visit: observers3 hours ago
-
Man City's Foden wins football writers' award3 hours ago