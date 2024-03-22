Double Swiss Delight As Odermatt, Gut-Behrami Claim Super-G Globes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) There was double Swiss super-G delight at the World Cup finals in Saalbach on Friday as both Marco Odermatt and Lara Gut-Behrami finished atop the speed discipline's standings.
Odermatt had come to the Austrian resort confirmed of the big globe for a third time after having topped the overall standings, while Gut-Behrami claimed her second on Sunday.
Odermatt was up against Austrian speed rival Vincent Kriechmayr in the super-G standings, and the Swiss racer finished fifth down the Ulli Maier piste.
The globe went his way as Kriechmayr came in sixth, 0.08sec off Odermatt's pace.
After bagging the overall, super-G and giant slalom globes, Odermatt will now try to mirror Austrian Hermann Maier's feat from 23 years ago of also bagging the downhill globe.
Odermatt is currently 42 points ahead of France's Cyprien Sarrazin in those standings, with 100pts on offer for victory and a decreasing points value for lesser positions.
The super-G race itself went the way of Odermatt's teammate Stefan Rogentin, whose maiden World Cup win came in 1min 13.36sec.
Rogentin led home a Swiss podium sweep with Loic Meillard and Arnaud Boisset claiming second and third places.
World champion James Crawford of Canada could only finish 14th.
Earlier in the day, Ester Ledecka, the Czech snowboarder turned speedster, won the women's super-G.
Ledecka, who famously won the super-G alpine skiing gold and the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, clocked 1:15.94 for victory in brilliant sunshine.
It was the multi-talented 28-year-old's fourth victory on the World Cup circuit.
Italy's Federica Brignone came in second, at 0.28sec, while Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie rounded out the podium, a further two-hundredths of a second adrift.
Gut-Behrami finished seventh, a position that confirmed her as World Cup super-G winner in the discipline standings, 30 points ahead of Brignone.
The 32-year-old Swiss skier had claimed her second overall title on Sunday despite only finishing 10th in the season-closing giant slalom.
With that result the Olympic super-G gold medallist took an unassailable lead into the final two races of the World Cup season -- the super-G and Saturday's downhill -- as well as claiming her first giant slalom title.
Gut-Behrami heads into the downhill atop the discipline standings, 19pts ahead of the injured Italian Soffia Goggia, and locked in a straight battle for a fourth globe of the season with the Austrian pair of Stephanie Venier and Cornelia Huetter, and Swiss teammate Jamsine Flury.
The men wrap up the finals with their own downhill on Sunday.
vg-lp/gj
Recent Stories
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From World
-
Double Swiss delight as Odermatt, Gut-Behrami claim super-G globes2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard3 minutes ago
-
De Silva, Mendis hit fighting hundreds to guide Sri Lanka to 28013 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search23 minutes ago
-
Kenyan officials 'abdicated duty' in cult murders: rights watchdog33 minutes ago
-
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS53 minutes ago
-
Hurricanes rout Rebels to stay perfect atop Super Rugby table53 minutes ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas53 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard53 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN1 hour ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search1 hour ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine1 hour ago