DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) People in the Democratic Republic of Congo were voting Wednesday in a high-stakes general election, pitting the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi against a fragmented opposition, while much of the east of the impoverished but mineral-rich country is mired in conflict.

Polls opened at 6:00 am (0400 GMT in the east; 0500 GMT in the west) in the vast central African nation, which straddles two time zones.

But many polling booths in the capital Kinshasa and the cities of Goma, Bukavu, Beni, Lubumbashi and Tshikapa faced delays, chaos or other problems, AFP journalists saw.