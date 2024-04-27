PM, Saudi Royal Court Advisor Discuss Ways To Boost Economic Ties
April 27, 2024
Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Both sides expressed exceptional warmth for further promoting economic relations between the two countries. They reviewed the progress on the Saudi investment in Pakistan, during the visit of the delegation led by Saudi foreign minister to Pakistan.
Al-Tuwaijri and his delegation expressed deep interest in the Saudi investment by the Saudi government and companies in Pakistan. He said after the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan, work had started on priority basis on the Saudi investment in Pakistan.
The work has started on war footing in investment in Pakistan, which includes investment from both the public and private sectors, he added.
He said a delegation comprising Saudi business community and investors would soon visit Pakistan.
Al-Tuwaijri, who is In Charge of the Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia, told the prime minister in detail about the said project.
He said, "We want that the economic relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should move forward in the backdrop of Saudi Vision 2030."
According to the Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia would provide all kinds of assistance for providing training to the Pakistan workforce and government officials.
A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on the reforms agenda of Saudi Arabia.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wanted to benefit from the successful reforms policy of Saudi Arabia to modernise governance structure of Pakistan.
He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had fraternal relations which were strengthening with the passage of time, adding economic relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had entered a new phase.
He said notable progress was made regarding investment in different sectors in Pakistan by Saudi Arabia, during the visit of the delegation led by Saudi foreign minister.
"We are moving with a lightning speed after the progress made during the visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan," he added.
The PM said the people of Pakistan had immense regard and respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Excellency King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.
He thanked the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister for their warm welcome and magnificent hosting.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and high level officials were also present.
