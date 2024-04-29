Open Menu

English Version Of Book About Xi's Elaborations On BRI Published

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM

English version of book about Xi's elaborations on BRI published

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The English version of a book that brings together Xi Jinping's elaborations on the Belt and Road Initiative (2023 edition) has been published by the Central Compilation & Translation Press.

The book will be distributed both in China and internationally, said an official statement.

The book includes 78 important discourses on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from September 2013 to November 2023.

It was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the English version was also translated by the institute.

The publication is expected to help foreign readers better understand the concept, measures, goals and achievements of the BRI and play a significant role in boosting international cooperation under the BRI, the statement said.

Related Topics

China Road September November From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

1 day ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

1 day ago
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

1 day ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

1 day ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

1 day ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

1 day ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

1 day ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

1 day ago

More Stories From World