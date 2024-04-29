English Version Of Book About Xi's Elaborations On BRI Published
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The English version of a book that brings together Xi Jinping's elaborations on the Belt and Road Initiative (2023 edition) has been published by the Central Compilation & Translation Press.
The book will be distributed both in China and internationally, said an official statement.
The book includes 78 important discourses on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from September 2013 to November 2023.
It was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the English version was also translated by the institute.
The publication is expected to help foreign readers better understand the concept, measures, goals and achievements of the BRI and play a significant role in boosting international cooperation under the BRI, the statement said.
