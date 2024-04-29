Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:30 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 April 2024 is 239,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,910. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 April 2024 is 239,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,910.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 219,070 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,833.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 239,000
|Rs 219,070
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 204,910
|Rs 187,833
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,491
|Rs 18,783
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 202411 minutes ago
-
PSMA for early decision regarding sugar export12 hours ago
-
Experts propose policy reforms for economic revival13 hours ago
-
Rice exporters organize medical camps for agri-families, farmers15 hours ago
-
Two-day 'Tashkent International Investment Forum' to start on May 216 hours ago
-
Customs team lauded for seizing mis-declared containers18 hours ago
-
PFC sends budget proposals to ministries, FBR: Mian Kashif19 hours ago
-
3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference to be held in May19 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success'19 hours ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20241 day ago