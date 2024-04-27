Fresh Wave Of Rainfall In AJK Continues For The Second Consecutive Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 11:54 PM
A fresh wave of rainfall at plains and various upper reaches in Azad Jammu and Kashmir state continued intermittently the second successive day on Saturday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A fresh wave of rainfall at plains and various upper reaches in Azad Jammu and Kashmir state continued intermittently the second successive day on Saturday.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including this lakeside district, has lashed with continual, unexpected heavy rains, but with pause since Friday afternoon, turning the weather more pleasant.
Amid the thick black clouds, Mirpur city suddenly lashed with heavy rainfall and a windstorm of high intensity with cloud bursts on Friday evening, which continued until the filing of this report with a pause.
It is partially affecting the electricity, roads, and telecommunication systems in various areas of the Mirpur division, including Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of the uprooting of trees and electricity poles at several places in the division because of the wind storm.
The State Disaster Management Authorities confirmed to APP late Friday that the upper reaches of AJK, including the capital district of Muzaffarabad, remained in the grip of intermittent heavy rains for the past two days, which partially paralyzed the routine life in the top mountainous, remote, and far-flung areas.
People across AJK have been advised to avoid crossing or washing at seasonal nullahs and ponds during these unexpected rainy days, besides traveling to the top hill stations to avert threats of land sliding. Heavy rains are expected to continue in various parts of AJK until Monday, April 29, according to the forecast by the concerned authorities.
These areas were partially disconnected from each other following the damaging of roads in the top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys due to land sliding, where intermittent heavy rainfall was reported with pauses at peaks during the said period.
The roads and telecommunications were also badly affected by the heavy downpour, which was considered unexpected by the experts during the current days.
APP/ahr/378
