Fake Immoral Video Of Ducky Bhai's Wife Goes On Viral On Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:32 AM
Ducky Bhai offered a reward of Rs1 million for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for the creation and dissemination of the immoral video.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Aroob Jatoi, spouse of renowned YouTuber Ducky Bhai, became victim of deepfake bimmoral video generated Artificial Intelligence on Monday.
The fake video that caused distress to the couple went viral on the social media.
Following the video’s dissemination, Ducky Bhai and his wife released a video message expressing their mental anguish caused by the fabricated content.
Ducky Bhai offered a reward of Rs1 million for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for the creation and dissemination of the immoral video.
Besides it, he declared the initiation of legal proceedings against the individual through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Aroob Jatoi emphasized the emotional strain they endured and urged people to promptly report such deceptive videos.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, several injured in accident39 minutes ago
-
Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered on death anniversary49 minutes ago
-
Abducted session judge Shakirullah Marwat unconditionally released: CTD49 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in 91 districts from Monday59 minutes ago
-
PM meets Bill Gates; urges sustained efforts by partners for polio-free Pakistan59 minutes ago
-
Capital police to exercise zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse1 hour ago
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today1 hour ago
-
16 hotel owners held for Roti price violation1 hour ago
-
Seven POs charged with murder held2 hours ago
-
PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince12 hours ago
-
Hazro murder case solved as deceased’s friend confesses12 hours ago
-
Deputy PM, SG DCO discuss ways to bridge digital divide12 hours ago