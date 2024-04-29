Open Menu

Fake Immoral Video Of Ducky Bhai's Wife Goes On Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:32 AM

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

Ducky Bhai offered a reward of Rs1 million for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for the creation and dissemination of the immoral video.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Aroob Jatoi, spouse of renowned YouTuber Ducky Bhai, became victim of deepfake bimmoral video generated Artificial Intelligence on Monday.

The fake video that caused distress to the couple went viral on the social media.

Following the video’s dissemination, Ducky Bhai and his wife released a video message expressing their mental anguish caused by the fabricated content.

Ducky Bhai offered a reward of Rs1 million for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for the creation and dissemination of the immoral video.

Besides it, he declared the initiation of legal proceedings against the individual through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Aroob Jatoi emphasized the emotional strain they endured and urged people to promptly report such deceptive videos.

Related Topics

Social Media Wife Jatoi Federal Investigation Agency Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

1 day ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

1 day ago
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

1 day ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

1 day ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

1 day ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

1 day ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

1 day ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan