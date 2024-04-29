(@Abdulla99267510)

Ducky Bhai offered a reward of Rs1 million for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for the creation and dissemination of the immoral video.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Aroob Jatoi, spouse of renowned YouTuber Ducky Bhai, became victim of deepfake bimmoral video generated Artificial Intelligence on Monday.

The fake video that caused distress to the couple went viral on the social media.

Following the video’s dissemination, Ducky Bhai and his wife released a video message expressing their mental anguish caused by the fabricated content.

Besides it, he declared the initiation of legal proceedings against the individual through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Aroob Jatoi emphasized the emotional strain they endured and urged people to promptly report such deceptive videos.