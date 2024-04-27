DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

Under the vigilant eye of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, a relentless campaign is underway to curb exorbitant bread prices. Following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the crackdown has yielded significant results

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Under the vigilant eye of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, a relentless campaign is underway to curb exorbitant bread prices. Following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the crackdown has yielded significant results.

In the past ten days, 73 individuals were apprehended for inflating prices, leading to the registration of 15 cases. Fines totaling over 41,000 rupees were levied—a stern message to those exploiting basic necessities.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bhoon was held in this regard on Saturday, the focus was on implementing bread price reductions effectively.

