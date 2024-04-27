Open Menu

DC Bahawalnagar Leads Fight For Fair Bread Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 11:54 PM

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

Under the vigilant eye of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, a relentless campaign is underway to curb exorbitant bread prices. Following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the crackdown has yielded significant results

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Under the vigilant eye of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, a relentless campaign is underway to curb exorbitant bread prices. Following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the crackdown has yielded significant results.

In the past ten days, 73 individuals were apprehended for inflating prices, leading to the registration of 15 cases. Fines totaling over 41,000 rupees were levied—a stern message to those exploiting basic necessities.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bhoon was held in this regard on Saturday, the focus was on implementing bread price reductions effectively.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price From

Recent Stories

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 minutes ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 minutes ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 minutes ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 minutes ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

11 minutes ago
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 minutes ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 minutes ago
 MS Children Hospital takes over charge

MS Children Hospital takes over charge

21 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

21 minutes ago
 Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migr ..

Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan