Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night.

According to ISPR, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.