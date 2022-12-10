UrduPoint.com

Dresden Police Conducting Operation Over Possible Hostage-Taking

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dresden Police Conducting Operation Over Possible Hostage-Taking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Dresden police, following reports of an attack on the Radio Dresden broadcaster, is carrying out an operation in relation to suspected hostage-taking.

Earlier in the day, media reported that police cordoned off downtown Dresden after a man opened fire and killed one person in the office of Radio Dresden. The perpetrator than fled towards a mall in city center, barricading in a drugstore.

"Currently, the Dresden police department is carrying out an operation in Dresden's city center. The reason is the suspicion of a hostage takeover. In this context, the Altmarkt-Galerie (shopping mall) and adjacent areas are being evacuated. Access is currently not possible," the police said in a statement published on the website.

The Christmas fair of the Striezelmarkt remains closed, the police said, asking citizens to avoid visiting the central part of the city.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Christmas Dresden Man Media

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

49 minutes ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

3 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.