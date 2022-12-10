Dresden Police Conducting Operation Over Possible Hostage-Taking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Dresden police, following reports of an attack on the Radio Dresden broadcaster, is carrying out an operation in relation to suspected hostage-taking.

Earlier in the day, media reported that police cordoned off downtown Dresden after a man opened fire and killed one person in the office of Radio Dresden. The perpetrator than fled towards a mall in city center, barricading in a drugstore.

"Currently, the Dresden police department is carrying out an operation in Dresden's city center. The reason is the suspicion of a hostage takeover. In this context, the Altmarkt-Galerie (shopping mall) and adjacent areas are being evacuated. Access is currently not possible," the police said in a statement published on the website.

The Christmas fair of the Striezelmarkt remains closed, the police said, asking citizens to avoid visiting the central part of the city.