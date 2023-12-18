Open Menu

Drones Help Solve Forest Carbon Capture Riddle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Drones help solve forest carbon capture riddle

Chiang Mai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) On a hillside overlooking cabbage fields outside the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai, a drone's rotors begin to whir, lifting it over a patch of forest.

It moves back and forth atop the rich canopy, transmitting photos to be knitted into a 3D model that reveals the woodland's health and helps estimate how much carbon it can absorb.

Drones are part of an increasingly sophisticated arsenal used by scientists to understand forests and their role in the battle against climate change.

The basic premise is simple: woodlands suck in and store carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that is the largest contributor to climate change.

But how much they absorb is a complicated question.

A forest's size is a key part of the answer -- and deforestation has caused tree cover to fall 12 percent globally since 2000, according to Global Forest Watch.

But composition is also important: different species sequester carbon differently, and trees' age and size matter, too.

Knowing how much carbon forests store is crucial to understanding how quickly the world needs to cut emissions, and most current estimates mix high-level imagery from satellites with small, labour-intensive ground surveys.

"Normally, we would go into this forest, we would put in the pole, we would have our piece of string, five metres long. We would walk around in a circle, we would measure all the trees in a circle," explained Stephen Elliott, research director at Chiang Mai University's Forest Restoration Research Unit (FORRU).

But "if you've got 20 students stomping around with tape measures and poles... you're going to trash the understory," he said, referring to the layer of vegetation between the forest floor and the canopy.

That is where the drone comes in, he said, gesturing to the Phantom model hovering overhead.

"With this, you don't set foot in the forest."

Related Topics

Drone World Chiang Mai Circle Gas All From Arsenal Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 day ago
Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

1 day ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

1 day ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1 day ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

1 day ago

More Stories From World