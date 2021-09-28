UrduPoint.com

Dutch Minister Fired For Criticism Of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down As Parliament Member

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:34 AM

Dutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member

Former Dutch state secretary of economic affairs Mona Keijzer, who was sacked a few days ago for COVID-19 passport criticism, announced on Monday that she is giving up her seat in the parliament, effectively retiring from national politics, as she disagrees with the government's health policies

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Former Dutch state secretary of economic affairs Mona Keijzer, who was sacked a few days ago for COVID-19 passport criticism, announced on Monday that she is giving up her seat in the parliament, effectively retiring from national politics, as she disagrees with the government's health policies.

"People who know me or with whom I have worked are aware that I have long had serious doubts about the consistency, effectiveness and proportionality of the measures to combat COVID-19 ... The government must exercise restraint and not interfere unnecessarily in the life of people and communities ... The constitution requires the government to interfere with these freedoms only when necessary," Keijzer said in a statement.

She noted that the COVID-19 measures taken by the government in March were justified, but now, when around 85% of the country's population is vaccinated, restrictions are no longer needed and only hurt business.

"Following along this path is not an option. I can no longer reconcile my mind and conscience with politics. So, at the request of my party, I decided to give up my seat in the parliament. I don't want to cause disagreements anymore," the former state secretary said, adding that she will remain a member of the Christian Democratic Appeal party.

From September 25, the Netherlands will require COVID-19 passes to visit restaurants, cafes and cultural events. The pass contains information about vaccination or a negative PCR test result, which is uploaded to the special CoronaCheck application.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Visit Netherlands March September Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.