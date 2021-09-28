Dutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member

Former Dutch state secretary of economic affairs Mona Keijzer, who was sacked a few days ago for COVID-19 passport criticism, announced on Monday that she is giving up her seat in the parliament, effectively retiring from national politics, as she disagrees with the government's health policies

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Former Dutch state secretary of economic affairs Mona Keijzer, who was sacked a few days ago for COVID-19 passport criticism, announced on Monday that she is giving up her seat in the parliament, effectively retiring from national politics, as she disagrees with the government's health policies.

"People who know me or with whom I have worked are aware that I have long had serious doubts about the consistency, effectiveness and proportionality of the measures to combat COVID-19 ... The government must exercise restraint and not interfere unnecessarily in the life of people and communities ... The constitution requires the government to interfere with these freedoms only when necessary," Keijzer said in a statement.

She noted that the COVID-19 measures taken by the government in March were justified, but now, when around 85% of the country's population is vaccinated, restrictions are no longer needed and only hurt business.

"Following along this path is not an option. I can no longer reconcile my mind and conscience with politics. So, at the request of my party, I decided to give up my seat in the parliament. I don't want to cause disagreements anymore," the former state secretary said, adding that she will remain a member of the Christian Democratic Appeal party.

From September 25, the Netherlands will require COVID-19 passes to visit restaurants, cafes and cultural events. The pass contains information about vaccination or a negative PCR test result, which is uploaded to the special CoronaCheck application.