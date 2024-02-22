Economic Watch: Chinese Companies Ride RCEP Momentum To Boost Exports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Since the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Jan. 1, 2022, more Chinese enterprises have benefitted from continuously enhanced trade and industrial cooperation between China and RCEP member countries.
In the production workshop of sea buckthorn juice in Yuhangren, a high-tech company dedicated to the comprehensive utilization of the plant, workers were busy packaging bottles for being shipped overseas.
"After the implementation of the RCEP agreement, the average tariff rate of sea buckthorn juice in importing countries decreased by 3 percent and is still falling year by year," said Tang Hongguang, a foreign trade worker of the company in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
"Thanks to the preferential tariff policy, our sea buckthorn products are highly competitive. Currently, most of the products are exported to RCEP member countries," added Tang.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
'Barbarians at the gates': US evangelicals back Trump as their defender4 minutes ago
-
China, Singapore share prospects for aviation maintenance sector: practitioners4 minutes ago
-
Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after 'undeserved' draw4 minutes ago
-
Mogao Grottoes' archaeological reports published14 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart14 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end at highest ever level14 minutes ago
-
Saudi-Chinese meeting Discusses Civil Aviation investment opportunities14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exports to South China increases by 16% in 202334 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's aquatic product exports surge over 60 pct in January34 minutes ago
-
Two dead after cargo ship hits bridge in southern China1 hour ago
-
New upsurge in Mozambique violence displaces thousands2 hours ago
-
In a doughnut in Japan, unlocking the power of the Sun2 hours ago