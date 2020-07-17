Egypt Hopes to Hold Talks With Russia About Resumption of Flights to Red Sea - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Egypt is ready to reach an agreement and hold talks with Russia to resume air traffic to the country's popular tourist destinations in the Red Sea, as they were suspended in the wake of the downing of the Russian plane over Egypt in 2015, Egyptian Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalaby told Sputnik.

Direct flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018, however, the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Egypt's Red Sea resort cities is still the subject of negotiations between the two sides.

"We hope to resume flights with Russia to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, and we will welcome such a decision. We know that Russian tourists like these regions, and we are ready to deal with all [relevant] procedures. We can hold talks with the Russian side and find out any remarks or requirements to implement them if are not in place yet," Shalaby said.

Egypt is taking the necessary preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in touristic zones, Shalaby also added, noting that Cairo "has set conditions for travelers to enter" leisure areas, including social distancing and disinfection.

Before traveling, a tourist needs to obtain a document indicating that they have not been in contact with a COVID-19 patient or a person suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, according to the official.

"The possibility of transmission of the virus [in hotels and tourist facilities] is small," Shalaby said, noting that the provinces that resume tourism operations "are isolated" from areas severely hit by the disease.

The hotel staff should be self-isolated for a two-week period to ensure that an employee is not infected with COVID-19 before continuing work, the official added.

In late June, the Cairo government decided to resume tourism activities and international flights in only the resort provinces of Matrouh, South Sinai and the Red Sea following a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus-related precautionary measures.

According to a statement by Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Anba at a press conference in mid-June, air traffic with several countries was to be gradually restored. All airports in Egypt reopened to receive flights on July 1.

Meanwhile, all beaches in Egypt have remained closed except for those belonging to hotels.

As of today, Egypt has confirmed 85,771 coronavirus cases, with 4,120 deaths.