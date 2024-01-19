Open Menu

Egypt Lose Salah To Injury As Nigeria Down AFCON Hosts Ivory Coast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Egypt lose Salah to injury as Nigeria down AFCON hosts Ivory Coast

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Egypt face an anxious wait on the extent of Mohamed Salah's injury sustained in a lively 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, while Nigeria defeated hosts Ivory Coast 1-0.

Mohammed Kudus struck twice for Ghana on his tournament debut but record seven-time champions Egypt rescued a point with goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed after Salah went off late in the first half in Abidjan.

"We don't know yet what is the problem (with Salah). I hope not a big problem. It is too early to say something," said Egypt boss Rui Vitoria.

After twice falling behind at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Egypt showed great resilience without their superstar forward and took advantage of two Ghana mistakes to earn another point following an opening 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Group B.

The Black stars, who have now won just one of their past 11 AFCON games, are in danger of a second consecutive group-stage exit despite the return of Kudus from injury after a surprise 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their first outing.

"Of course it's very frustrating because I felt we deserved to win the game," said Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

"The dressing room is a very disappointed dressing room at the moment because this was a very good opportunity for us to get three points."

Egypt are only one point better off and with still work to do in their final game, but the immediate concern for the Pharaohs will be the health of Liverpool striker Salah.

In Group A, Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty 10 minutes into the second half to secure his team victory over Ivory Coast after a foul on Victor Osimhen was picked up following a VAR check.

The Super Eagles then held on in front of a frenzied crowd at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan to claim their first win after beginning their AFCON bid with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

"Our team was better and for that we won, but Ivory Coast is a good team. They lost the match because that can happen," said Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro.

"Today I said to my players it is normal that you score at least one goal, so if you don't suffer a goal, you win."

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liverpool Abidjan Vitoria Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Cape Verde Ghana Mozambique Nigeria Olympics From Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

16 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

16 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

18 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

18 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

20 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

22 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

1 day ago

More Stories From World