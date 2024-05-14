OpenAI Gives ChatGPT New Powers To See, Hear
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 08:30 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) OpenAI on Monday released a higher performing and even more human-like version of the artificial intelligence technology that underpins its popular generative tool ChatGPT, making it free to all users.
The update to OpenAI's flagship product landed a day before Google is expected to make its own announcements about Gemini, the search engine giant's own AI tool that competes with ChatGPT head on.
"We're very, very excited to bring GPT-4o to all of our free users out there," Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati said at the highly anticipated launch event in San Francisco.
The new model GPT-4o -- the "O" stands for omni -- will be rolled out in OpenAI's products over the next few weeks, the company said, with paid customers having unlimited access to the tool.
The company said the model could generate content or understand commands in voice, text, or images.
"The new voice (and video) mode is the best computer interface I've ever used. It feels like AI from the movies," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a blog post.
Altman has previously pointed to the Scarlett Johansson character in the movie "Her" as an inspiration for where he would like AI interactions to go.
"Talking to a computer has never felt really natural for me; now it does," he added.
Murati and engineers from OpenAI demonstrated the new powers of GPT-4o at the virtual event, posing challenges to the beefed-up version of the ChatGPT chatbot.
The demo mainly featured OpenAI staff members asking questions to the voiced ChatGPT, which responded with jokes and human-like banter.
The bot served as an interpreter from English to Italian, interpreted facial expressions and walked one user through a difficult algebra problem.
The company said that GPT-4o had the same powers as the previous version when it came to text, reasoning, and coding intelligence, and set new industry standards for multilingual conversations, audio, and vision.
In one demonstration, ChatGPT successfully interpreted an employee's surroundings through a smartphone camera, speaking in a friendly, feminine voice, not unlike the AI bot in the film "Her".
"Hmmm from what I can see it looks like you're in some kind of recording or production set-up with lights, tripods... you might be gearing up to shoot a video or make an announcement?" the ChatGPT bot said.
Recent Stories
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
More Stories From World
-
Brazil's flooded south paralyzed as rivers swell, again10 minutes ago
-
Twelve dead, 60 injured in India billboard collapse10 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing10 minutes ago
-
Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into Rome last 1620 minutes ago
-
'Do it': Former fixer Cohen testifies he lied for Trump6 hours ago
-
Polls show Trump leading Biden in 5 of 6 key 'battleground' states6 hours ago
-
France announces 'record' foreign investments worth 15 bn euros6 hours ago
-
Georgia PM says copycat Russian law to be passed amid protests6 hours ago
-
Former fixer Cohen testifies Trump told him to pay hush money6 hours ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive7 hours ago
-
No threat of ground assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine says7 hours ago
-
Brazil's flooded south paralyzed as waters remain high7 hours ago