Egypt Ready To Offer Russians Various Types Of Recreation - Deputy Minister

Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:47 PM

Egypt is ready to receive Russian tourists and offer them various types of recreation, the country's airports are prepared at the highest level, Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalaby told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Egypt is ready to receive Russian tourists and offer them various types of recreation, the country's airports are prepared at the highest level, Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalaby told Sputnik.

On April 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, expressed hope that charter flights from Russia to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada would be resumed in the near future.

"Cairo International Airport is open: Russian tourists from various regions can fly to Cairo and spend a vacation in the capital, or head to resorts both in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, or relax in the south in Luxor or Aswan," Shalaby said.

She recalled that at the time of the suspension of charters, Egypt was visited by more than 6 million Russian tourists a year.

"We certainly welcome Russian tourists at any time, we are always waiting for them in Egypt and are ready to offer them various types of activities," Shalaby said, adding that "smart" Russian tourists choose various types of tourism in Egypt, which is ready to offer both relaxation on the beaches and visits to cultural heritage sites.

The deputy minister noted that the Egyptian authorities respected the decisions of the Russian authorities regarding the resumption of flights.

"Egyptian airports are fully ready to receive Russian tourists. The degree of readiness is highest both in terms of security measures and in terms of sanitary measures," she said.

Earlier, the Egyptian authorities decided to offer a free visa for tourists who visit the provinces of the Red Sea, South Sinai and Matrouh before April 30. Russians arriving at Cairo airport must purchase a visa for $25. All passengers arriving in Egypt must provide the results of a PCR test conducted less than 72 hours before departure. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of six.

