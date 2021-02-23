EgyptAir Removes Boeing 777-200 Planes From Service After Colorado Incident - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) EgyptAir is temporarily suspending operations of four Boeing 777-200 aircraft after one of such planes suffered engine failure in the US.

In a statement obtained by Sputnik, EgyptAir said it was removing the planes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines from service until the appropriate inspection protocol is identified.

The company specified that it was still going to continue flights involving Boeing 777-300 aircraft as these planes use a different model of engines.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson announced on Sunday that the FAA would be carrying out thorough inspections of Boeing 777 planes after one of such aircraft suffered engine failure on Saturday, prompting United Airlines to temporarily halt flights involving planes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines.

Boeing later recommended that airlines temporarily remove the 777 model of aircraft with the specific engine model from service.

A Boeing 777 plane (United Airlines Flight 328) with over 230 people on board, bound from Denver to Honolulu, suffered engine failure and had to turn back on Saturday. It landed safely and nobody was injured but debris from the jet's engine fell on the Denver suburb of Broomfield. No injuries were reported on the ground.