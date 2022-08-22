UrduPoint.com

Electricity Prices In Some EU Countries To Hit 600 Euros Per MWh On Tuesday - Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Electricity Prices in Some EU Countries to Hit 600 Euros per MWh on Tuesday - Exchange

The average price of electricity projected for August 23 in some European countries rose over 600 euros ($597) per megawatt-hour, the Nord Pool power exchange's data showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The average price of electricity projected for August 23 in some European countries rose over 600 Euros ($597) per megawatt-hour, the Nord Pool power exchange's data showed on Monday.

As of 10:46 GMT, the projected Tuesday price was 615.75 euros per megawatt-hour in Austria, 611.85 euros in France, 603.55 euros in the Netherlands, and 603.38 euros in Belgium.

On Monday, the price of electricity was 558.23 euros in the Netherlands and 564.66 euros in Austria. The price was 398.20 euros per megawatt-hour in France on Sunday.

The average electricity price in Latvia and Lithuania exceeded 800 euros per megawatt-hour for one day in August and has been decreasing since, with the projected Tuesday price standing at slightly over 540 euros per megawatt-hour.

Nord Pool noted that the projected prices were wholesale and did not include national taxes and fees.

Earlier in the day, data from the London-based ICE exchange showed that gas futures prices in Europe have risen 19% and reached $3,022.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, surpassing the $3,000 threshold for the first time since March.

