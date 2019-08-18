UrduPoint.com
Eleven Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Official

Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Eleven Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least 11 civilians, five of them members of one family, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the district of Dawlat Abad in Afghan northern province of Balkh on Saturday, the district governor, Muhammad Yusuf, told Sputnik.

"The vehicle was hit by a powerful bomb, even we cannot recognize the victims. Eleven civilians, five of them members of one family, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the Dawlat Abad District in Balkh province today," he said.

Local police confirmed the bombing adding that the bomb was placed by the Taliban militants.

