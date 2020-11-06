Employees of entertainment facilities and food outlets in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv are holding a rally near the building of the regional administration in protest against the country's coronavirus-related lockdown measures, domestic media reported on Friday

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the authorities would toughen social distancing measures should the epidemiological situation in the country deteriorate further. At that time, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko also said that the country's health ministry would ask the government to ban all mass events.

According to the Ukrainian Segodnya.ua news website, the employees are demanding to be able to set their enterprises' working hours in accordance with the mandatory quarantine safety standards.

They have also demanded the creation of a working group, which will develop rules for the operation of public catering establishments under quarantine conditions, and for the government to reduce tax and utility payments for the entire quarantine period.

A nationwide quarantine was introduced in Ukraine back in March and was subsequently extended several times. Most recently, the measures were prolonged on October 28 until December 31.

So far, the country has registered more than 440,000 cases of the coronavirus disease, resulting in 195,544 recoveries and 8,125 deaths. A new single-day record of 9,850 new positive tests was set on Thursday.