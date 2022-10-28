Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:47 PM

The entire Twitter data engineer team has been let go and employees were seen carrying cardboard boxes while leaving the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, CNBC reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022)

Earlier in the day, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter and had criticized the company for limiting freedom of expression, hinted that he finalized the purchase by tweeting - "The bird is free."

