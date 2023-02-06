UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Accuses Western Countries Of Trying To Influence Turkey's Presidential Election

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Western counties of trying to influence the outcome of the upcoming presidential election in the country scheduled to take place on May 14.

"Global powers from Europe to America are making active efforts to influence the election on May 14. Despicable campaigns are being carried out against me for that purpose," Erdogan said during a meeting with young people in the city of Aydin.

In late January, Erdogan said that the general elections in the country were scheduled for May 14, a month earlier than originally planned.

Turkish media reported that in order to hold elections on that date, the decision must be announced 60 days in advance and the president could announce the exact date of the elections on March 10.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party and the ruling Justice and Development Party have supported Erdogan as their single candidate. Six opposition parties have also agreed to nominate a common candidate but have not announced a name yet.

