Erdogan, Putin Discuss Bilateral Relations, Grain Deal - Ankara

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the telephone bilateral relations between Turkey and Moscow, the issue of the grain corridor, as well as the importance of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"During the negotiations, regional issues were discussed, especially relations between Turkey and Russia, and the development of the situation regarding the grain corridor.

President Erdogan thanked Russian President Putin for his constructive position on extending the Istanbul agreement on grain exports for 120 days," the office said in a statement.

Besides, Erdogan stressed the importance of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to resolve the situation in Ukraine, adding that contacts between the leaders of Russian and US intelligence in Turkey played a key role in preventing uncontrolled escalation on the ground.

