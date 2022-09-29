Erdogan, Putin Discuss By Phone Situation In Ukraine - Reports
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 10:55 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.
The parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, it said.