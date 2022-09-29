UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss By Phone Situation In Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

The parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, it said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss I ..

Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss Issues of Partial Mobilization

3 minutes ago
 Peskov Confirms Conversation Between Putin, Erdoga ..

Peskov Confirms Conversation Between Putin, Erdogan

3 minutes ago
 Survey going on in 32 districts to assess damages ..

Survey going on in 32 districts to assess damages in flood affected areas: Farah ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end ..

Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end fiscal deficit: Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committe ..

Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committee held

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane ..

Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane Ian Destruction When Condition ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.