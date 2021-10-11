UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Losing Patience Over Attacks In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Losing Patience Over Attacks in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was losing patience because of the latest "attacks of terrorists" in Syria, adding that Ankara will soon eliminate this threat on its own.

"The attacks on our military and the latest attacks by terrorists (Kurdish formations) in Syria made us lose patience. We will take the necessary steps in the near future to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria with our own forces," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed five terrorists in northern Syria in response to the death of a Turkish soldier as a result of a rocket attack.

The Turkish Interior Ministry reported that one serviceman had been killed and three wounded by rocket fire from Kurdish militias in northern Syria. On Monday, the administration of Gaziantep Province in southeastern Turkey said the city of Karkamis came under fire from Syria, no casualties were reported. According to the report, the PYD (Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party) is responsible for the shelling.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Interior Ministry Syria Turkey Gaziantep Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

3 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.