Erdogan Says Turkey Losing Patience Over Attacks in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was losing patience because of the latest "attacks of terrorists" in Syria, adding that Ankara will soon eliminate this threat on its own.

"The attacks on our military and the latest attacks by terrorists (Kurdish formations) in Syria made us lose patience. We will take the necessary steps in the near future to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria with our own forces," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed five terrorists in northern Syria in response to the death of a Turkish soldier as a result of a rocket attack.

The Turkish Interior Ministry reported that one serviceman had been killed and three wounded by rocket fire from Kurdish militias in northern Syria. On Monday, the administration of Gaziantep Province in southeastern Turkey said the city of Karkamis came under fire from Syria, no casualties were reported. According to the report, the PYD (Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party) is responsible for the shelling.