MERSIN/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The center against disinformation at the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday denied that the president suffered a heart attack.

Some media reported about Erdogan's heart attack without providing any evidence.

"Reports on social media that President Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized are not true," the center tweeted.

In addition, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told TRT Haber that Erdogan's condition is good.

"The state of health of our president is very good. We are in constant contact. He had a mild cold," Oktay said.