UrduPoint.com

Estonia Not Ready To Give Up Candidacy For OSCE Chairmanship - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Estonia Not Ready to Give Up Candidacy for OSCE Chairmanship - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Estonia was not ready to give up its candidacy to chair the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), but Moscow and Minsk would not allow Tallinn to assume the chairmanship, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich has told Sputnik.

Russia and Belarus have previously blocked Estonia from assuming the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2024.

"As of today, everyone is standing their ground. We, together with Belarus, once again said that we would not pass the candidacy of Estonia. It is necessary to look for other options, and it is logical. The European Union and some other 'backers' insist that only Estonia should chair," Lukashevich said.

He noted that Estonia has not submitted its bid for candidacy officially, as it is required by the rules of the organization.

"There was no application of (Estonian) President (Alar Karis) or Minister of Foreign Affairs (Margus Tsahkna) to all member states.

There were only talks, their ambassador spoke a couple of times and expressed the country's desire, but the OSCE member states have never received a formal bid," the diplomat said.

He added that "a bad precedent arises when the organization's members are trying to insist on the candidacy of Estonia not as a sovereign state but as a part of the EU and this Euro-Atlantic world."

"This is the first time we have found ourselves in such a difficult situation. Before that, there have always been solutions for the chairmanship. But today, the OSCE wants to impose its own world, which works according to the rules written in Western capitals. This, of course, does not suit us because the organization has rules, approved by all the ministers, and this is the 'book of life,'" he said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe European Union Minsk Tallinn Estonia Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

7 hours ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

7 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

8 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.