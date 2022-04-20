Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day Events

The Estonian police said on Wednesday that demonstration of Russian and Soviet national colors would be banned at all Victory Day events this year to avoid "provocations."

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Estonian police said on Wednesday that demonstration of Russian and Soviet national colors would be banned at all Victory Day events this year to avoid "provocations."

The police said these "hostile symbols" would be outlawed from April 26 to May 10.

Europe marks the end of World War Two on May 8 and Russia on May 9.

The wearing of military uniforms and black-and-yellow St. George ribbons, a Soviet symbol of victory over Nazism, will also be prohibited, whereas ceremonies to honor fallen Soviet soldiers buried at a military cemetery in the capital of Tallinn will take place as planned.