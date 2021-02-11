EU Can Reduce Fossil Fuel Import by Over 25% by 2030 - Energy Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union's import of fossil fuel could see an over 25 percent decline by 2030, compared to 2015, due to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 would mean that the volume of fossil fuel imports falls by over 25% compared to 2015 levels," Simson noted.

According to the commissioner, accelerating energy transition and achieving the climate targets would enable the EU to reduce its fossil energy dependence and significantly cut down fuel costs and imports, "freeing up resources for other uses and for cleaner energy sources."