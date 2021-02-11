UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Can Reduce Fossil Fuel Import By Over 25% By 2030 - Energy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

EU Can Reduce Fossil Fuel Import by Over 25% by 2030 - Energy Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union's import of fossil fuel could see an over 25 percent decline by 2030, compared to 2015, due to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 would mean that the volume of fossil fuel imports falls by over 25% compared to 2015 levels," Simson noted.

According to the commissioner, accelerating energy transition and achieving the climate targets would enable the EU to reduce its fossil energy dependence and significantly cut down fuel costs and imports, "freeing up resources for other uses and for cleaner energy sources."

Related Topics

Import European Union Gas 2015

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

28 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

32 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

34 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.